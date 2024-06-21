Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 853,733 shares trading hands.

Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Up 16.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £7.80 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

