Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 12,904,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 910% from the average daily volume of 1,277,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Dekel Agri-Vision Trading Up 16.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.41.

About Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

