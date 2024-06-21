Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Delhi Bank Price Performance
Shares of Delhi Bank stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. Delhi Bank has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $20.75.
Delhi Bank Company Profile
