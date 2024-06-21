Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Delhi Bank Price Performance

Shares of Delhi Bank stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. Delhi Bank has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Delhi Bank Company Profile

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

