Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Trading Down 1.3%

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 131 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 132.10 ($1.68). 1,029,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,119,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.80 ($1.70).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ROO. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deliveroo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 166.50 ($2.12).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROO

Deliveroo Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity at Deliveroo

The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,840.00, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.95.

In related news, insider Will Shu sold 2,391,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.61), for a total value of £3,036,599.21 ($3,858,448.81). 23.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deliveroo

(Get Free Report)

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.