Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,502 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,705,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,857,539 shares of company stock worth $781,118,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.03. The company has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.