Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Increased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $855,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $1,536,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,957 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

