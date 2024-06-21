DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.82

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.82 and traded as low as $15.04. DENSO shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 138,957 shares traded.

DENSO Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENSO Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.