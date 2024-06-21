Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,955,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AbbVie by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,239 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after buying an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $172.13 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.45. The company has a market capitalization of $303.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

