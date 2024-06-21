Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 212,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $18,675,000. Finally, CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 6,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $177.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $182.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.