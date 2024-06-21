Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $353.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.38 and a 200 day moving average of $351.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

