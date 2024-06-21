Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE opened at $37.45 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

