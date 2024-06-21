DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.15

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.15 and traded as high as $11.93. DHT shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 2,017,603 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

DHT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.87 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in DHT by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

