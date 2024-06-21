Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Diodes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diodes

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,129,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,331 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $31,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after buying an additional 323,759 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 12.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,703,000 after buying an additional 282,089 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after buying an additional 166,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 724,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,328,000 after buying an additional 137,676 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Trading Down 0.8 %

DIOD stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.