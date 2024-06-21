Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Trading Down 1%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.72 and last traded at $50.05. Approximately 226,534 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 220,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFU. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

