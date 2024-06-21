Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Shares Up 2.4%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,144 ($14.54) and last traded at GBX 1,125 ($14.29). Approximately 169,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 331,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,099 ($13.96).

Diversified Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,110.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,043.22. The firm has a market cap of £534.26 million, a P/E ratio of 89.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.54.

Diversified Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is 741.63%.

Insider Activity

About Diversified Energy

In related news, insider Sylvia Kerrigan purchased 810 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.07) per share, with a total value of £8,966.70 ($11,393.52). In other Diversified Energy news, insider Sylvia Kerrigan bought 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,107 ($14.07) per share, for a total transaction of £8,966.70 ($11,393.52). Also, insider Martin Keith Thomas bought 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,104 ($14.03) per share, with a total value of £6,237.60 ($7,925.79). 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

