DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.53.
About DNP Select Income Fund
