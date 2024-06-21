DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DNP opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

