DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:DNP opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
