Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.45.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.36. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $154.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.