DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

