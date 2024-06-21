Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

DPG opened at $9.59 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

