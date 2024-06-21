E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Stock Price Up 0.7%

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.52. 41,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 119,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

E3 Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 12.00.

Get E3 Lithium alerts:

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E3 Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.