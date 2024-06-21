Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stake Cut by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,839,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,580 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,355,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,203,000 after acquiring an additional 168,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,807,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,686,000 after purchasing an additional 299,951 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Mizuho raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

