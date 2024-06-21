Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.21

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and traded as high as $23.30. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 108,524 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
