Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.21

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and traded as high as $23.30. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 108,524 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

