Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Stock Price Down 25.8%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21. 96,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 579,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Down 25.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.