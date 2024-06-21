Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGO. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,431,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 380,982 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,020,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 148,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

