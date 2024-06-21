Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.3% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $5,992,890,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $886.33 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $905.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $795.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $725.85. The company has a market capitalization of $842.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

