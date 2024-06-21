Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2024

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYFree Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,210 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $93,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LLY opened at $886.33 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $905.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $795.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $725.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.38 billion, a PE ratio of 130.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.