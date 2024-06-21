Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,210 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $93,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.50.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LLY opened at $886.33 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $905.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $795.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $725.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.38 billion, a PE ratio of 130.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

