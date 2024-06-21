Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires Shares of 290 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.1% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LLY opened at $886.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $842.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $905.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $795.93 and its 200 day moving average is $725.85.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

