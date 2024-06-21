Ellenbecker Investment Group Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 197.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 205.0% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 42,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Walmart by 199.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 24,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 194.0% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 14,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 31,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $547.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $68.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

