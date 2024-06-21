Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases 170 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 465.1% in the third quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 486,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,079,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $177.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.19 and a 200 day moving average of $153.46. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $182.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

