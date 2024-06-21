Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases 95 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 109,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 939.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,887,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,724,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,219,000 after buying an additional 208,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $172.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

