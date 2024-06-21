Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 88 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Visa by 64.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,903,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $437,893,000 after buying an additional 111,296 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.3% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 57,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Visa by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 804,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $185,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $276.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.98 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

