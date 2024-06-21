Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$51.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMA. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Emera Price Performance

EMA stock opened at C$44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.73. Emera has a 52 week low of C$43.67 and a 52 week high of C$55.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$47.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.18. The firm has a market cap of C$12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%. Research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0053635 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.70%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

