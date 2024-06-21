Empire (TSE:EMP) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Empire Stock Performance
Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.
About Empire
