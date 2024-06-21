Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.92

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.92 and traded as low as $22.99. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 11,660 shares.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $287.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.69 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $526,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

