Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for KB Home’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH opened at $70.01 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

