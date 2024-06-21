Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Barnes Group Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Barnes Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $430.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million.

B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Barnes Group stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 470.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 57,362.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 711.11%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

