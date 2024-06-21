Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Equity Residential has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 162.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Shares of EQR opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

