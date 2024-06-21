Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.44. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 181,380 shares changing hands.

Erdene Resource Development Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.34 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 31.22, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38.

Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Erdene Resource Development

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

