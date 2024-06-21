Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stake Raised by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $253,031 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

