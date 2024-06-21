EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.67. 44,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 38,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
EUDA Health Trading Up 3.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.
About EUDA Health
EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EUDA Health
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Ready for Another Run?
Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.