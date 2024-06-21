EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.67. 44,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 38,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

EUDA Health Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

About EUDA Health

(Get Free Report)

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.