Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Trading Down 1.7%

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 6,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.65.
About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.
