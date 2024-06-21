EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.91. EVI Industries shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 6,336 shares.

EVI Industries Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $232.04 million, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVI Industries

EVI Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in EVI Industries by 489.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 42.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

