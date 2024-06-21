EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.91. EVI Industries shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 6,336 shares.
EVI Industries Stock Up 4.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $232.04 million, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.53%.
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
