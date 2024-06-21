Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.49. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 4,564 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 116.75% and a negative return on equity of 4,908.09%.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.