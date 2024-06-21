Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.49. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 4,564 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 116.75% and a negative return on equity of 4,908.09%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

