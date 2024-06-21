Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.56

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.56 and traded as high as C$7.67. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.44, with a volume of 6,314 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$291.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.56.
Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$163.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.30 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.7806122 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Exco Technologies news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
