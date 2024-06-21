Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Extendicare Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of EXETF stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.83.
Extendicare Company Profile
