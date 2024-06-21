Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Extendicare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXETF stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

