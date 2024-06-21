FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-16.400 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $408.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $385.27 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $423.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $431.50.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

