FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.000-16.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $431.50.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $408.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $385.27 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.