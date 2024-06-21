Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.92

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.92 and traded as low as $21.83. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 34,139 shares.

FMAO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Hovde Group started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

