Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 510 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $174.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

